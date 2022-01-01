Go
Toast

Yoki Medford

Come in and enjoy!.

62 STATION LNDG

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Maki$9.50
Shrimp tempura with cucumber and sweet soy sauce.
Idaho Maki$7.25
Sweet potato tempura with sweet soy sauce.
Hawaii Maki$18.50
Shrimp tempura roll topped with fresh sliced tuna and mixture of tempura flakes, spicy mayo, crabstick and tobiko. Glazed with pineapple sauce. Sprinkle with dried seaweed powder.
Miso-Shiru$2.95
Soybean soup with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
Lobster Rangoon$8.00
Crispy wonton shells filled with a mixture of real lobster meat and cream cheese, and glazed with raspberry sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
Red Sox Maki$18.25
Tuna, cucumber and avocado roll topped with fresh sliced tuna and mixture of tempura flakes with baked eel. Finished with tobiko, scallion and glazed with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo.
Spicy Tuna Maki$8.50
Tuna with cucumber, tobiko, and spicy mayo.
Gyoza$7.95
Pork and vegetable dumplings, served steam or pan fried.
Spicy Salmon Maki$8.50
Salmon with cucumber, tobiko, and spicy mayo.
California Maki$7.95
Crabstick, cucumber and avocado roll.
See full menu

Location

62 STATION LNDG

Medford MA

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

River Bar- Somerville

No reviews yet

Outdoor Dining at Assembly Row

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Papagayo features freshly made Mexican Cuisine and we serve that with hand muddled Margaritas. Come in and enjoy!

JP Licks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Donut Villa Diner (Malden)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston