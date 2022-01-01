Go
Toast

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

Come on in and enjoy!

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

8601 S Antler Dr • $$

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)

Popular Items

Ribeye Steak & Teriyaki Chicken*$26.50
Side Fried Rice$5.00
Ribeye Steak, Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken*$30.50
House Soup$3.00
Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken$23.00
2oz Sauce$0.25
Ribeye Steak & Shrimp*$27.50
Spicy Tuna Crunch*$8.50
Spicy tuna, avocado with tempura
flakes.
G.M.C Roll$10.00
Crab and tempura flakes with shrimp, crab and spicy mayo mixed on top.
Teriyaki Chicken$20.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8601 S Antler Dr

North Charleston SC

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boxcar Betty's

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

The Penalty Box at Carolina Ice Palace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy great food and cool drinks. Come watch a sporting event on any of our 10 screens or take in a local hockey game and grab drinks between periods. Definitely the coolest sports bar in town.

Poke Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seasons of Tokyo - North Charleston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston