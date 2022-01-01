Go
YOLA cocina mexicana

hola, YOLA. We're taking it back to our favorite neighborhoods in Mexico City, with a chic and timeless dining room serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. Now Open in Lamar Park Shopping Center. From Ryan Rios and the creative team behind BKK thai kitchen + bar. Visit our sister restaurant, BKK, also in Lamar Park! Please follow us on Instagram + Facebook for updates at @YOLAcocinamexicana

3818 South Alameda Street

Popular Items

Elote$9.00
grilled corn on the cob, chipotle mayonnaise, tajin, cotija, cilantro
Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
chicken or queso fresco, salsa verde, queso fresco, onion
Beef Fajita Quesadilla$18.00
certified angus beef fajita, grilled bell pepper, grilled onion, queso asadero, american cheese 18
Camarones a la Diabla$19.00
grilled shrimp, guajillo, chili de arbor, cilantro, lime
Enchiladas Tex Mex$13.00
cheddar cheese, american cheese, ground beef sauce
Birria$15.00
sirloin + shank, queso asadero, onion, cilantro, consomé
Sopa Azteca (Tortilla Soup)
Enmoladas$13.00
mole enchiladas with chicken or queso fresco, queso fresco, onion 13
Al Pastor$15.00
pork, onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple, lime
GUACAMOLE$10.00
avocado, pico de gallo, serrano, lime, tostadas
Location

3818 South Alameda Street

Corpus Christi TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
