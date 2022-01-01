Yoleni's
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
292 Westminster St
Providence, RI 02903
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
292 Westminster St, Providence RI 02903
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
GPub - Providence, RI
Come in and enjoy!
Ballroom at the G
Come in and enjoy!
The Red Door
Come in and enjoy!
THE DISTRICT
The District is a Pizza Fanatics love child. All pizzas are fired in our 800° custom brick wood-fired oven along with artisan sandwiches, rockin' wings and salads.
Back to Back winners of RI food fights - Lord of the Pies - Voted best Pizza in Rhode Island 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020