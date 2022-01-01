Go
292 Westminster St

Providence, RI 02903

Popular Items

Greek Salad$13.95
Fresh Mixed Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Feta, Pepperoncini, Olives, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chicken Skewer Gyro$10.95
Grilled Chicken Skewer, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita
Tomato and Cucumber$4.95
Side salad of cucumbers and tomatoes dressed in oil and vinegar
4 Grape Leaves$3.95
Grape Leaves Stuffed With Lemon Seasoned Rice
Baklava$6.95
Lamb Kebab Gyro$11.95
Lamb Kebabs stuffed with Imported Feta, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita
Herb and Lemon Chicken Gyro$10.95
Grilled Chicken Thigh, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita
Pita & Dip$6.95
Classic Lamb Gyro$11.95
Shaved Lamb, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Lettuce, and Fresh Pita
Mediterranean Salad$12.95
Mixed Lettuce, Chickpeas, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Feta, and Balsamic
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

292 Westminster St, Providence RI 02903

