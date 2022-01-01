Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef patties in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
Beef Patties
Yonkers restaurants that serve beef patties
Carlo's Pizzeria
668 tuckahoe road, yonkers
No reviews yet
Beef Pattie W/Cheese
$4.00
More about Carlo's Pizzeria
Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
41 Dock Street, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Jamaican Beef Patty (Mild)
$3.50
Tower Isles Jamaican Beef Patties (Mild). (1.) Choose Toppings ($0.50). (2.) Choose Sauces (Inside or Side). ($0.25). 250-350 Calories.
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Yonkers
French Fries
Lobster Ravioli
Mozzarella Sticks
Angus Burgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Clams
Tiramisu
Lasagna
More near Yonkers to explore
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Tenafly
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston