Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt sandwiches in Yonkers

Go
Yonkers restaurants
Toast

Yonkers restaurants that serve blt sandwiches

Odyssey Cafe image

 

Odyssey Cafe - 967 North Broadway

967 North Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT Sandwich$6.95
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on White Toast
More about Odyssey Cafe - 967 North Broadway
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

41 Dock Street, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT Sandwich$9.00
Well Seasoned, Smoked Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomatoes, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 720 Calories.
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

Browse other tasty dishes in Yonkers

Philly Cheesesteaks

Short Ribs

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Cobb Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Risotto

Map

More near Yonkers to explore

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Tenafly

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1842 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston