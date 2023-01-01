Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt wraps in Yonkers

Yonkers restaurants
Yonkers restaurants that serve blt wraps

Broadway Diner Yonkers image

 

Broadway Diner Yonkers

590 South Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey BLT Wrap$11.95
Sliced turkey and crispy bacon with lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
More about Broadway Diner Yonkers
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

41 Dock Street, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT Wrap$11.00
Well Seasoned, Smoked Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 649-680 Calories.
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

