Caprese salad in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
Caprese Salad
Yonkers restaurants that serve caprese salad
Fortina Yonkers
1086 North Broadway, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$15.00
bufala mozz, white balsamic, heirloom tomatoes
More about Fortina Yonkers
Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road
668 tuckahoe road, yonkers
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad Tomato & Fresh Mozz
$13.00
More about Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road
