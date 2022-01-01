Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
Chicken Soup
Yonkers restaurants that serve chicken soup
Odyssey Cafe
967 North Broadway, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Chicken Orzo Soup
$4.95
More about Odyssey Cafe
Broadway Diner Yonkers
590 South Broadway, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Chicken Maztzo Ball Soup
$3.95
Homemade soup du jour served with saltine crackers.
More about Broadway Diner Yonkers
