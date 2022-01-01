Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Yonkers

Go
Yonkers restaurants
Toast

Yonkers restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Fortina Yonkers image

 

Fortina Yonkers

1086 North Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Sandwich$7.00
fontina, arugula
More about Fortina Yonkers
Odyssey Cafe image

 

Odyssey Cafe

967 North Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$3.50
Two Eggs on a Roll
More about Odyssey Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Yonkers

Gnocchi

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Baked Ziti

Chocolate Fudge

Chocolate Mousse

Nachos

Angus Burgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Yonkers to explore

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Tenafly

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston