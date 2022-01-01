Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Yonkers

Yonkers restaurants
Toast

Yonkers restaurants that serve french toast

Fortina Yonkers

1086 North Broadway, Yonkers

Nutella French Toast$16.00
strawberries with whipped cream or bananas with fluff
Broadway Diner Yonkers

590 South Broadway, Yonkers

Jumbo Challah French Toast$6.95
Served with butter and syrup.
