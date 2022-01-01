Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
French Toast
Yonkers restaurants that serve french toast
Fortina Yonkers
1086 North Broadway, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Nutella French Toast
$16.00
strawberries with whipped cream or bananas with fluff
More about Fortina Yonkers
Broadway Diner Yonkers
590 South Broadway, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Jumbo Challah French Toast
$6.95
Served with butter and syrup.
More about Broadway Diner Yonkers
