Grilled chicken sandwiches in Yonkers

Yonkers restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Broadway Diner Yonkers image

 

Broadway Diner Yonkers

590 South Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Deluxe Sandwich$11.50
Golden grilled chicken breast on a hard roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
More about Broadway Diner Yonkers
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant

41 Dock Street, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich$9.00
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Green Peppers. Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 600 Calories.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, & Honey Mustard, or Your Choice of Dressings. 580 Calories.
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant

