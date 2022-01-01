Grilled chicken sandwiches in Yonkers
Yonkers restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Broadway Diner Yonkers
Broadway Diner Yonkers
590 South Broadway, Yonkers
|Grilled Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
|$11.50
Golden grilled chicken breast on a hard roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant
41 Dock Street, Yonkers
|Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$9.00
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Green Peppers. Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara Sauce. 600 Calories.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Well Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, & Honey Mustard, or Your Choice of Dressings. 580 Calories.