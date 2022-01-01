Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Yonkers

Go
Yonkers restaurants
Toast

Yonkers restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

 

Fortina Yonkers

1086 North Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Fired Lasagna$25.00
bolognese, marinara, ricotta
More about Fortina Yonkers
Item pic

 

La Lanterna Restaurant

23 Gray Oaks Avenue, Yonkers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pinwheel Lasagna$25.00
oven baked with a crispy top layer - soft and delicate beneath .rolled pasta bolognese, creamy ricotta and fresh grated pecorino romano cheese
More about La Lanterna Restaurant
Carlo's Pizzeria image

 

Carlo's Pizzeria

668 tuckahoe road, yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Lasagna$17.00
Ricotta/mozzarella/ground beef
More about Carlo's Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant

41 Dock Street, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Lasagna Pizza$15.00
Diced Italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Ricotta, & Pizza Sauce.
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Yonkers

Cheesecake

Mozzarella Sticks

Buffalo Wings

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Pappardelle

Chicken Salad

Lobsters

Map

More near Yonkers to explore

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Tenafly

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston