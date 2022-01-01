Lasagna in Yonkers
Yonkers restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Fortina Yonkers
Fortina Yonkers
1086 North Broadway, Yonkers
|Wood Fired Lasagna
|$25.00
bolognese, marinara, ricotta
More about La Lanterna Restaurant
La Lanterna Restaurant
23 Gray Oaks Avenue, Yonkers
|Pinwheel Lasagna
|$25.00
oven baked with a crispy top layer - soft and delicate beneath .rolled pasta bolognese, creamy ricotta and fresh grated pecorino romano cheese
More about Carlo's Pizzeria
Carlo's Pizzeria
668 tuckahoe road, yonkers
|Homemade Lasagna
|$17.00
Ricotta/mozzarella/ground beef