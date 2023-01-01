Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lentil soup in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
Lentil Soup
Yonkers restaurants that serve lentil soup
Odyssey Cafe - 967 North Broadway
967 North Broadway, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$4.95
More about Odyssey Cafe - 967 North Broadway
Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road
668 tuckahoe road, yonkers
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$8.00
More about Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road
