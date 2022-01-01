Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Yonkers

Yonkers restaurants
Yonkers restaurants that serve pappardelle

Item pic

 

Fortina Yonkers

1086 North Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
burrata, foie gras, smoked olive oil
More about Fortina Yonkers
Item pic

 

La Lanterna Restaurant

23 Gray Oaks Avenue, Yonkers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pappardelle$25.00
meaty bolognese topped with whipped ricotta
More about La Lanterna Restaurant

