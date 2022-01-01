Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pappardelle in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
Pappardelle
Yonkers restaurants that serve pappardelle
Fortina Yonkers
1086 North Broadway, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Pappardelle Bolognese
$24.00
burrata, foie gras, smoked olive oil
More about Fortina Yonkers
La Lanterna Restaurant
23 Gray Oaks Avenue, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Pappardelle
$25.00
meaty bolognese topped with whipped ricotta
More about La Lanterna Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Yonkers
Fudge
Chocolate Fudge
Waffles
Short Ribs
Lobster Ravioli
Salmon
Clams
Grilled Chicken
More near Yonkers to explore
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Tenafly
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston