Penne in Yonkers

Yonkers restaurants
Yonkers restaurants that serve penne

Yonkers Brewing Co. image

HAMBURGERS

Yonkers Brewing Co.

92 Main St., Yonkers

Avg 3.8 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Penne alla Vodka$15.00
penne, parmesan cheese and parsley
More about Yonkers Brewing Co.
Carlo's Pizzeria image

 

Carlo's Pizzeria

668 tuckahoe road, yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne$13.00
Penne alla Vodka$16.00
Proscuitto/onion/tomato cream sauce
Kids Penne Vodka$10.00
More about Carlo's Pizzeria

