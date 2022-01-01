Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Yonkers

Go
Yonkers restaurants
Toast

Yonkers restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Broadway Diner Yonkers image

 

Broadway Diner Yonkers

590 South Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$11.50
Thinly sliced steak grilled with fried onions and mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato on a hard roll. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
More about Broadway Diner Yonkers
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

41 Dock Street, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$14.00
Sliced Rib Eye Steak.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.00
Well Seasoned, Sliced Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, & Special Sauce. 720 Calories.
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap$11.00
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Provolone Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 680-720 Calories.
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

Browse other tasty dishes in Yonkers

Cake

Pretzels

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cannolis

Chocolate Cake

Lobsters

Buffalo Wings

Pappardelle

Map

More near Yonkers to explore

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Tenafly

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1696 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (354 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston