Philly cheesesteaks in Yonkers
Yonkers restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Broadway Diner Yonkers
590 South Broadway, Yonkers
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$11.50
Thinly sliced steak grilled with fried onions and mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato on a hard roll. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY
41 Dock Street, Yonkers
|Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$14.00
Sliced Rib Eye Steak.
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.00
Well Seasoned, Sliced Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, & Special Sauce. 720 Calories.
|Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
|$11.00
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Provolone Cheese, Special Sauce, & Ketchup. 680-720 Calories.