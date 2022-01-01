Pretzels in Yonkers

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yonkers Brewing Co. image

HAMBURGERS

Yonkers Brewing Co.

92 Main St., Yonkers

Avg 3.8 (439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$9.50
Item pic

 

La Lanterna Restaurant

23 Gray Oaks Avenue, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Pretzel$14.00
spicy butter, deli mustard, & cheese dip
