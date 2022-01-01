Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
Pretzels
Yonkers restaurants that serve pretzels
HAMBURGERS
Yonkers Brewing Co.
92 Main St., Yonkers
Avg 3.8
(439 reviews)
Bavarian Pretzel
$9.50
More about Yonkers Brewing Co.
La Lanterna Restaurant
23 Gray Oaks Avenue, Yonkers
No reviews yet
The Pretzel
$14.00
spicy butter, deli mustard, & cheese dip
More about La Lanterna Restaurant
