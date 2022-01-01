Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Risotto in
Yonkers
/
Yonkers
/
Risotto
Yonkers restaurants that serve risotto
La Lanterna Restaurant - 23 Gray Oaks Avenue
23 Gray Oaks Avenue, Yonkers
No reviews yet
Crispy Risotto Balls-inside/out
$15.00
More about La Lanterna Restaurant - 23 Gray Oaks Avenue
Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road
668 tuckahoe road, yonkers
No reviews yet
Seafood Risotto
$25.00
More about Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road
