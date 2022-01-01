Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sicilian pizza in Yonkers

Yonkers restaurants that serve sicilian pizza

Item pic

 

Fortina Yonkers

1086 North Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sicilian Style Gluten Free Pizza$12.00
tomato, mozz, basil
More about Fortina Yonkers
Carlo's Pizzeria image

 

Carlo's Pizzeria

668 tuckahoe road, yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sicilian Pizza$19.00
More about Carlo's Pizzeria

