Tacos in Yonkers

Yonkers restaurants
Toast

Yonkers restaurants that serve tacos

Yonkers Brewing Co. image

HAMBURGERS

Yonkers Brewing Co.

92 Main St., Yonkers

Avg 3.8 (439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$14.50
ancho shrimp topped with salsa verde, guacamole, fresh red cabbage & lime sour cream
Birria Tacos$14.50
2 tacos packed with braised short rib, cilantro, onions. The tortilla is dipped in a birria sauce and cooked on the griddle. This taco is topped with cheddar cheese and lime sour cream
Dawn's Fish Taco$14.50
vienna lager beer battered white fish topped with fresh red cabbage, house made guacamole & salsa verde
More about Yonkers Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

41 Dock Street, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Taco Pizza$16.00
Diced italian Meatballs (100% Beef), Chopped Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, & Corn.
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

