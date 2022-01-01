Tacos in Yonkers
Yonkers Brewing Co.
92 Main St., Yonkers
|Shrimp Taco
|$14.50
ancho shrimp topped with salsa verde, guacamole, fresh red cabbage & lime sour cream
|Birria Tacos
|$14.50
2 tacos packed with braised short rib, cilantro, onions. The tortilla is dipped in a birria sauce and cooked on the griddle. This taco is topped with cheddar cheese and lime sour cream
|Dawn's Fish Taco
|$14.50
vienna lager beer battered white fish topped with fresh red cabbage, house made guacamole & salsa verde