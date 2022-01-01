Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Yonkers

Yonkers restaurants
Yonkers restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Broadway Diner Yonkers image

 

Broadway Diner Yonkers

590 South Broadway, Yonkers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey BLT Wrap$11.95
Sliced turkey and crispy bacon with lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
More about Broadway Diner Yonkers
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

41 Dock Street, Yonkers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Wrap$11.00
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Oven Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 560-600 Calories.
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY

