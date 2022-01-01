Turkey wraps in Yonkers
Yonkers restaurants that serve turkey wraps
More about Broadway Diner Yonkers
Broadway Diner Yonkers
590 South Broadway, Yonkers
|Turkey BLT Wrap
|$11.95
Sliced turkey and crispy bacon with lettuce and tomato. Wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with french fries, coleslaw or potato and pickle.
More about Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY
Singas Famous Pizza & Grill Restaurant - 41 Dock Street, Yonkers, NY
41 Dock Street, Yonkers
|Turkey Wrap
|$11.00
Well Seasoned, Sliced, Oven Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, White Mild Cheddar, & Your Choice of Dressings. 560-600 Calories.