YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE

Chopped Steak 12 oz$21.00
Gouda Mac & Cheese$8.00
Whipped Potatoes$10.00
Steakhouse Cobb Salad$16.00
Bleu cheese, hard-boiled eggs, lardons, roasted corn, tomatoes, and chopped iceberg-- Choice of grilled chicken breast, grilled sirloin, or ancho chili-rubbed shrimp --Avocado ranch dressing. Gluten Free.
Maple Dijon Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon$13.00
Nashville Hot Fried Oysters$13.00
Chicken fried oysters tossed in sweet and spicy chili oil and served on bread & butter pickle chips and topped with blue cheese crumbles
Filet Mignon 6 oz$37.00
Caesar Salad$6.00
Our version of the classic with focaccia croutons. Vegetarian.
Prime Time Burger$12.00
Ground fresh daily with prime beef trimmings - Tomatoes, lettuce, pickle, and onion.
Charbroiled Salmon$22.00
Topped with sundried tomato, roasted garlic, cilantro butter and served with wild rice and grilled veggies. Gluten Free.
702 ROSS AVE

Dallas TX

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
