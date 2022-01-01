Burritos in Yorba Linda

Yorba Linda restaurants that serve burritos

Basic Burrito W/Meat image

 

Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda

18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basic Burrito W/Meat$7.70
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa, and your choice of one protein.
More about Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's

23741 La Palma Ave, Yorba Linda

Avg 3.9 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cali Fish Burrito$16.00
Blackened cod, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, string cheese, toasted chile de arbol aioli, avocado epazote crema
More about TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Burrito Brothers

19715 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Granny's Bean n' Cheese Burrito$3.50
refried beans n' cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!
Granny's Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.00
Refried Beans n' Cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!
CALI Burrito$11.00
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.
More about Burrito Brothers

