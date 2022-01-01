Burritos in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda restaurants that serve burritos
More about Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda
Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda
18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda
|Basic Burrito W/Meat
|$7.70
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa, and your choice of one protein.
More about TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's
23741 La Palma Ave, Yorba Linda
|Cali Fish Burrito
|$16.00
Blackened cod, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, string cheese, toasted chile de arbol aioli, avocado epazote crema
More about Burrito Brothers
FRENCH FRIES
Burrito Brothers
19715 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda
|Small Granny's Bean n' Cheese Burrito
|$3.50
refried beans n' cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!
|Granny's Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Refried Beans n' Cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!
|CALI Burrito
|$11.00
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.