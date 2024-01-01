Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Yorba Linda

Yorba Linda restaurants
Yorba Linda restaurants that serve chile relleno

Jalapenos Mexican Food - 18539 Yorba Linda Boulevard

18539 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda

CHILE RELLENO PLATE$13.99
2 Chile rellenos served with rice, beans, cilantro, onions and corn or flour tortillas.
CHILE RELLENO$3.75
Stuffed monterey jack cheese chile battered and fried. Covered in ranchero sauce and cheese.
CHILE RELLENO BURRITO$12.35
Chile Relleno (Green chile stuffed with monterey jack), rice, beans, monterey jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Que Vida Taco- Yorba Linda -

18452 Yorba Linda Bvld, Yorba Linda

CHILE RELLENO BURRITO$16.95
Poblano Chile, Chihuahua & Queso Fresco, Onion & Cilantro, Red Rice, Frijoles de la Olla, Ranchera Sauce, Chipotle Crema
