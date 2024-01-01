Chile relleno in Yorba Linda
18539 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda
|CHILE RELLENO PLATE
|$13.99
2 Chile rellenos served with rice, beans, cilantro, onions and corn or flour tortillas.
|CHILE RELLENO
|$3.75
Stuffed monterey jack cheese chile battered and fried. Covered in ranchero sauce and cheese.
|CHILE RELLENO BURRITO
|$12.35
Chile Relleno (Green chile stuffed with monterey jack), rice, beans, monterey jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.