Taquitos in Yorba Linda

Yorba Linda restaurants
Yorba Linda restaurants that serve taquitos

FRENCH FRIES

Burrito Brothers - Yorba Linda

19715 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos$10.00
More about Burrito Brothers - Yorba Linda
Jalapenos Mexican Food - 18539 Yorba Linda Boulevard

18539 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIPS$0.00
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips
TACO/ENCHILADA PLATE$16.79
Choice of any taco and cheese, chicken, beef or shrimp enchiladas. Served with rice and beans.
Please refer to each taco individually to see what toppings come on each taco.
All Crispy tacos have cheese
Only fish or shrimp have cabbage
SALSA$0.00
Salsa of mild, hot, or green salsa
More about Jalapenos Mexican Food - 18539 Yorba Linda Boulevard

