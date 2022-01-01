Go
Toast

Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster

Come in and enjoy!

66 NORTH QUEEN

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Souvlaki Platter$20.00
Two kabobs of seasoned pork or chicken served with warm pita, tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
The Classic Gyro$10.00
Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce nestled in a warm pita. Served with Chips (or Fries for $2)
Pastitsio$22.00
A baked dish of layered of pasta, seasoned ground beef, and creamy parmesan béchamel sauce. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
Avgolemono (Cup)$3.50
Classic Greek Chicken, Lemon, and Rice
French Onion Soup$6.00
Slow cooked onions, savory sherry broth, croutons, and melted Swiss and provolone
Avgolemono (Bowl)$7.00
Classic Greek Chicken, Lemon, and Rice
Greek$12.00
Mixed greens, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, and whole pepperoncini tossed with our signature house dressing.
Spanikopita$20.00
“Spinach pie” sautéed spinach, feta, eggs, leeks, and dill layered between filo dough and baked golden brown. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
California Chicken$13.00
Grilled sliced chicken, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese and sliced avocado drizzled with spicy ranch sauce.
Grilled Gyros Platter$20.00
8 oz. of lamb and beef gyro meat served with warm pita, tzatziki, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice pilaf and a small Greek salad.
See full menu

Location

66 NORTH QUEEN

LANCASTER PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Himalayan Curry & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Max's Eatery

No reviews yet

Max's is your daily go-to and brings back the old school style of "everyday eating" with a lunch counter + diner environment. Max's is designed as an accessible "foodie" destination by re-imagining tried and true favorites with a nod to Lancaster's unique tastes.

Blazin J's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Cocina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston