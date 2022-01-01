York restaurants you'll love
York's top cuisines
Must-try York restaurants
More about Inn on the Blues
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Inn on the Blues
7 Ocean Ave, York
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$15.00
|Haddock Fillet Sandwich
|$16.00
|Beyond Burger
|$15.00
More about Anthony's Food Shop
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Anthony's Food Shop
679 U.S. Route 1, York
|Popular items
|-LG Italian Sub
|$9.50
Anthony's all time favorite blend of Italian Style Cold Cuts...Genoa Salami, Mortadella and Ham with Provolone Cheese and Veggies piled high on a Braided Italian Roll!
|-Cheese Pizza
Anthony's Homemade Pizza Crust topped with our Homemade Red Sauce and 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese!
|-LG Steak Tip Sub
|$13.00
Real USDA Choice Sirloin Tips on French Bread or Wrap. Choice of cheese & dressed the way you like! Try it with grilled Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions!
More about The Central Restaurant & Bar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Central Restaurant & Bar
127 Long Sands Road #7, York
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Short Rib Wellington
|$29.00
braised beef short ribs baked in puff pastry with spinach & mushroom duxelle, side of cabernet sauce, cannot be made gluten free, choice of two sides **(please see "sides" section on menu for full descriptions)
|Central Double Double Burger
|$14.00
two 4oz. angus wood fired grilled patties, cooked med well-wd, with american cheese on a griddled potato bun, served with sides of ketchup & dill pickles and a choice of side
|Fried Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$14.00
breaded, fried chicken fingers tossed in sauce of your choice served with fries and dipping sauces of your choice. **cannot be made Gluten Free
More about The Central Bean & Bakery
The Central Bean & Bakery
127 Long Sands Road #8, York
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$3.75
espresso with your choice of milk, served over ice
|Molasses Cookie
|$2.00
vegan
|California Turkey Sandwich
|$9.00
available after 10am, roasted turkey breast, white cheddar, smashed avocado, crispy applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, sourdough
More about Deck at Dockside
Deck at Dockside
20 Harris Island Road, York
|Popular items
|The 'Bomb' Fish Burrito
|$15.75
Fresh fried haddock, avocado, black beans, cabbage slaw and chipotle mayo.
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$8.75
Seasoned & seared with lemon-basil aioli.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Fresh chicken breast, your choice of cheese, fresh greens, tomato, onion and mayo.
More about Nick Foley - New Concept - York
Nick Foley - New Concept - York
369 US Route 1, York
More about Union Bluff Hotel (York)
Union Bluff Hotel (York)
8 Beach Street, York
More about York Beach Surf Club
York Beach Surf Club
780 York Street, York