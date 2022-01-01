York restaurants you'll love

Go
York restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • York

York's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try York restaurants

Inn on the Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Inn on the Blues

7 Ocean Ave, York

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$15.00
Haddock Fillet Sandwich$16.00
Beyond Burger$15.00
More about Inn on the Blues
Anthony's Food Shop image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Anthony's Food Shop

679 U.S. Route 1, York

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-LG Italian Sub$9.50
Anthony's all time favorite blend of Italian Style Cold Cuts...Genoa Salami, Mortadella and Ham with Provolone Cheese and Veggies piled high on a Braided Italian Roll!
-Cheese Pizza
Anthony's Homemade Pizza Crust topped with our Homemade Red Sauce and 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese!
-LG Steak Tip Sub$13.00
Real USDA Choice Sirloin Tips on French Bread or Wrap. Choice of cheese & dressed the way you like! Try it with grilled Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions!
More about Anthony's Food Shop
The Central Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Central Restaurant & Bar

127 Long Sands Road #7, York

Avg 4.7 (441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Beef Short Rib Wellington$29.00
braised beef short ribs baked in puff pastry with spinach & mushroom duxelle, side of cabernet sauce, cannot be made gluten free, choice of two sides **(please see "sides" section on menu for full descriptions)
Central Double Double Burger$14.00
two 4oz. angus wood fired grilled patties, cooked med well-wd, with american cheese on a griddled potato bun, served with sides of ketchup & dill pickles and a choice of side
Fried Chicken Fingers & Fries$14.00
breaded, fried chicken fingers tossed in sauce of your choice served with fries and dipping sauces of your choice. **cannot be made Gluten Free
More about The Central Restaurant & Bar
The Central Bean & Bakery image

 

The Central Bean & Bakery

127 Long Sands Road #8, York

Avg 4.8 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Latte$3.75
espresso with your choice of milk, served over ice
Molasses Cookie$2.00
vegan
California Turkey Sandwich$9.00
available after 10am, roasted turkey breast, white cheddar, smashed avocado, crispy applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, sourdough
More about The Central Bean & Bakery
Deck at Dockside image

 

Deck at Dockside

20 Harris Island Road, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The 'Bomb' Fish Burrito$15.75
Fresh fried haddock, avocado, black beans, cabbage slaw and chipotle mayo.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.75
Seasoned & seared with lemon-basil aioli.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Fresh chicken breast, your choice of cheese, fresh greens, tomato, onion and mayo.
More about Deck at Dockside
Restaurant banner

 

Nick Foley - New Concept - York

369 US Route 1, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nick Foley - New Concept - York
Restaurant banner

 

Union Bluff Hotel (York)

8 Beach Street, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Union Bluff Hotel (York)
Restaurant banner

 

York Beach Surf Club

780 York Street, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about York Beach Surf Club

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in York

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

Burritos

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near York to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Wells

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston