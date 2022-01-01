York American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in York

Inn on the Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Inn on the Blues

7 Ocean Ave, York

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$15.00
Haddock Fillet Sandwich$16.00
Beyond Burger$15.00
More about Inn on the Blues
The Central Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Central Restaurant & Bar

127 Long Sands Road #7, York

Avg 4.7 (441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Beef Short Rib Wellington$29.00
braised beef short ribs baked in puff pastry with spinach & mushroom duxelle, side of cabernet sauce, cannot be made gluten free, choice of two sides **(please see "sides" section on menu for full descriptions)
Central Double Double Burger$14.00
two 4oz. angus wood fired grilled patties, cooked med well-wd, with american cheese on a griddled potato bun, served with sides of ketchup & dill pickles and a choice of side
Fried Chicken Fingers & Fries$14.00
breaded, fried chicken fingers tossed in sauce of your choice served with fries and dipping sauces of your choice. **cannot be made Gluten Free
More about The Central Restaurant & Bar
The Central Bean & Bakery image

 

The Central Bean & Bakery

127 Long Sands Road #8, York

Avg 4.8 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Latte$3.75
espresso with your choice of milk, served over ice
Molasses Cookie$2.00
vegan
California Turkey Sandwich$9.00
available after 10am, roasted turkey breast, white cheddar, smashed avocado, crispy applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, sourdough
More about The Central Bean & Bakery

Map

Map

