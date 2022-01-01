York American restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Inn on the Blues
7 Ocean Ave, York
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$15.00
|Haddock Fillet Sandwich
|$16.00
|Beyond Burger
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Central Restaurant & Bar
127 Long Sands Road #7, York
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Short Rib Wellington
|$29.00
braised beef short ribs baked in puff pastry with spinach & mushroom duxelle, side of cabernet sauce, cannot be made gluten free, choice of two sides **(please see "sides" section on menu for full descriptions)
|Central Double Double Burger
|$14.00
two 4oz. angus wood fired grilled patties, cooked med well-wd, with american cheese on a griddled potato bun, served with sides of ketchup & dill pickles and a choice of side
|Fried Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$14.00
breaded, fried chicken fingers tossed in sauce of your choice served with fries and dipping sauces of your choice. **cannot be made Gluten Free
The Central Bean & Bakery
127 Long Sands Road #8, York
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$3.75
espresso with your choice of milk, served over ice
|Molasses Cookie
|$2.00
vegan
|California Turkey Sandwich
|$9.00
available after 10am, roasted turkey breast, white cheddar, smashed avocado, crispy applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, sourdough