Blt sandwiches in York

York restaurants
  • York
  • Blt Sandwiches

York restaurants that serve blt sandwiches

Anthony's Food Shop image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Anthony's Food Shop

679 U.S. Route 1, York

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
-LG BLT Sub$12.00
The key here is in the Bacon! We use delicious, naturally smoked, Boar’s Head Bacon. Topped with Fresh Tomatoes and Lettuce and served on a Braided Italian Roll!
-LG Turkey BLT Sub$13.50
Delicious Boar's Head Bacon plus Boar’s Head Roasted Turkey Breast topped with Fresh Tomatoes and Lettuce. Served on a Braided Italian Roll!
-Turkey BLT Sandwich$10.50
Delicious Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato plus Boar’s Head Roasted Turkey Breast! Served on Bread! or Wrap!
More about Anthony's Food Shop
Item pic

 

The Central Bean & Bakery

127 Long Sands Road #8, York

Avg 4.8 (71 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Sandwich$8.00
available after 10am, crispy applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough
More about The Central Bean & Bakery

