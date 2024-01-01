Caprese paninis in York
York restaurants that serve caprese paninis
Anthony's Food Shop
679 U.S. Route 1, York
|-Caprese Panini
|$9.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato & Homemade Pesto on our delicious Asiago Cheese Focaccia. Heated to perfection!
|-Chicken Caprese Panini
|$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Grilled Chicken & Homemade Pesto on our delicious Asiago Cheese Focaccia. Heated to perfection!
Stonewall Kitchen Café
2 Stonewall Lane, York
|Bacon Caprese Panini
|$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and cherrywood-smoked bacon topped with a chiffonade of basil, our napa valley naturals 25 star grand reserve balsamic vinegar and housemade basil aioli. Pressed and served warm on rustic french bread