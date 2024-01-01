Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese paninis in York

York restaurants
York restaurants that serve caprese paninis

Anthony's Food Shop

679 U.S. Route 1, York

-Caprese Panini$9.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato & Homemade Pesto on our delicious Asiago Cheese Focaccia. Heated to perfection!
-Chicken Caprese Panini$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Grilled Chicken & Homemade Pesto on our delicious Asiago Cheese Focaccia. Heated to perfection!
Stonewall Kitchen Café

2 Stonewall Lane, York

Bacon Caprese Panini$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and cherrywood-smoked bacon topped with a chiffonade of basil, our napa valley naturals 25 star grand reserve balsamic vinegar and housemade basil aioli. Pressed and served warm on rustic french bread
