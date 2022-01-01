Chicken salad in York
York restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Anthony's Food Shop
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Anthony's Food Shop
679 U.S. Route 1, York
|-LG Chicken Salad Sub
|$12.00
Our own Homemade Chicken Salad with All-White Chicken Breast, Finely Chopped Carrots & Celery, served on a Braided Italian Roll!
|-SM Chicken Salad Sub
|$8.50
Our own Homemade Chicken Salad with All-White Chicken Breast, Finely Chopped Carrots & Celery, served on a Braided Italian Roll!
|-Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Our own Homemade Chicken Salad with All-White Chicken Breast, Finely Chopped Carrots & Celery, served on your choice of Bread or Wrap!
More about The Central Bean & Bakery
The Central Bean & Bakery
127 Long Sands Road #8, York
|Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
available after 10am, roasted chicken salad made with mayo & celery, lettuce, tomato & sweet onion on your choice of sourdough or spinach wrap
|Scoop Chicken Salad
|$3.50
half pint, chilled roasted chicken breast chopped and mixed with mayo & celery