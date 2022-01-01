Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast

York restaurants that serve chicken salad

Anthony's Food Shop image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Anthony's Food Shop

679 U.S. Route 1, York

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
-LG Chicken Salad Sub$12.00
Our own Homemade Chicken Salad with All-White Chicken Breast, Finely Chopped Carrots & Celery, served on a Braided Italian Roll!
-SM Chicken Salad Sub$8.50
Our own Homemade Chicken Salad with All-White Chicken Breast, Finely Chopped Carrots & Celery, served on a Braided Italian Roll!
-Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Our own Homemade Chicken Salad with All-White Chicken Breast, Finely Chopped Carrots & Celery, served on your choice of Bread or Wrap!
More about Anthony's Food Shop
Item pic

 

The Central Bean & Bakery

127 Long Sands Road #8, York

Avg 4.8 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
available after 10am, roasted chicken salad made with mayo & celery, lettuce, tomato & sweet onion on your choice of sourdough or spinach wrap
Scoop Chicken Salad$3.50
half pint, chilled roasted chicken breast chopped and mixed with mayo & celery
More about The Central Bean & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Caesar Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Map

More near York to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Wells

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (855 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston