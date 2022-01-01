Chicken wraps in York
York restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Inn on the Blues
7 Ocean Ave, York
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$15.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Anthony's Food Shop
679 U.S. Route 1, York
|-Jack Wrap Chicken
|$9.00
Your choice of Wrap filled with grilled Chicken Breast Tips, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, a little spice, and Pepper Jack Cheese!
|-Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Anthony's Classic Caesar with Seasoned Grilled Chicken served on a White, Whole Wheat, Spinach or Tomato Basil Wrap!