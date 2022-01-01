Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast

York restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Inn on the Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Inn on the Blues

7 Ocean Ave, York

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
More about Inn on the Blues
Anthony's Food Shop image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Anthony's Food Shop

679 U.S. Route 1, York

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
-Jack Wrap Chicken$9.00
Your choice of Wrap filled with grilled Chicken Breast Tips, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, a little spice, and Pepper Jack Cheese!
-Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Anthony's Classic Caesar with Seasoned Grilled Chicken served on a White, Whole Wheat, Spinach or Tomato Basil Wrap!
More about Anthony's Food Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near York to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Wells

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (855 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston