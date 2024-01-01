Cobb salad in York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Union Bluff Grill & Pub - 8 Beach Street

8 Beach Street, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maine Cobb Salad$14.00
Dressing Always On Side for Take Out
More about Union Bluff Grill & Pub - 8 Beach Street
Item pic

 

Stonewall Kitchen Café

2 Stonewall Lane, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Cobb Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine topped with cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, cherrywood-smoked bacon, diced roasted chicken breast, a hard-boiled egg, scallions and crumbled blue cheese. Served with our lemon & avocado oil vinaigrette on the side
More about Stonewall Kitchen Café

