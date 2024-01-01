Cobb salad in York
York restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Union Bluff Grill & Pub - 8 Beach Street
Union Bluff Grill & Pub - 8 Beach Street
8 Beach Street, York
|Maine Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Dressing Always On Side for Take Out
More about Stonewall Kitchen Café
Stonewall Kitchen Café
2 Stonewall Lane, York
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Chopped romaine topped with cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, cherrywood-smoked bacon, diced roasted chicken breast, a hard-boiled egg, scallions and crumbled blue cheese. Served with our lemon & avocado oil vinaigrette on the side