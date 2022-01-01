Grilled chicken in York

York restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Inn on the Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Inn on the Blues

7 Ocean Ave, York

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Inn on the Blues
Deck at Dockside image

 

Deck at Dockside

20 Harris Island Road, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Fresh chicken breast, your choice of cheese, fresh greens, tomato, onion and mayo.
More about Deck at Dockside

