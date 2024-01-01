Paninis in York
More about Anthony's Food Shop
Anthony's Food Shop
679 U.S. Route 1, York
|-Roman Veggie Panini
|$9.50
Fresh Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives with Provolone and Basil Mayo served on Homemade Asiago Cheese Focaccia and pressed in our hot Panini Grill!
|-Classic Reuben Panini
|$11.00
Lean Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese on your choice of Light or Dark Rye!
|-Caprese Panini
|$9.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato & Homemade Pesto on our delicious Asiago Cheese Focaccia. Heated to perfection!
More about Stonewall Kitchen Café
Stonewall Kitchen Café
2 Stonewall Lane, York
|Bacon Caprese Panini
|$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and cherrywood-smoked bacon topped with a chiffonade of basil, our napa valley naturals 25 star grand reserve balsamic vinegar and housemade basil aioli. Pressed and served warm on rustic french bread
|Ham, Fig & Brie Panini
|$14.00
Thin slices of apple-glazed uncured ham, creamy brie cheese and our organic classic fig jam layered between slices of farmhouse white bread and grilled to perfection
|Turkey Apple Cheddar Panini
|$14.00
Sliced premium roasted turkey breast layered with sliced granny smith apples, Cheddar and our apple cranberry chutney. Pressed and served warm on rye bread