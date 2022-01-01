Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast

York restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Anthony's Food Shop image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Anthony's Food Shop

679 U.S. Route 1, York

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
-Turkey BLT Sandwich$10.50
Delicious Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato plus Boar’s Head Roasted Turkey Breast! Served on Bread! or Wrap!
-Roast Turkey Sandwich$9.50
Boar’s Head Skinless, Low Sodium Turkey Breast served with your choice of cheese and veggies. Served on Bread or Wrap!
-Peppermill Turkey Sandwich$10.50
Seasoned with Peppercorns and Paprika this Boar’s Head smoked Turkey Breast has a robust flavor! Served on our Italian Braid and topped with your choice of veggies and cheese! Served on Bread or Wrap!!
More about Anthony's Food Shop
Item pic

 

The Central Bean & Bakery

127 Long Sands Road #8, York

Avg 4.8 (71 reviews)
Takeout
California Turkey Sandwich$9.00
available after 10am, roasted turkey breast, white cheddar, smashed avocado, crispy applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, sourdough
More about The Central Bean & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Blt Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Map

More near York to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Wells

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (855 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston