Turkey clubs in York

Anthony's Food Shop
679 U.S. Route 1, York
|-Turkey BLT Sandwich
|$10.50
Delicious Boar's Head Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato plus Boar’s Head Roasted Turkey Breast! Served on Bread! or Wrap!
|-Roast Turkey Sandwich
|$9.50
Boar’s Head Skinless, Low Sodium Turkey Breast served with your choice of cheese and veggies. Served on Bread or Wrap!
|-Peppermill Turkey Sandwich
|$10.50
Seasoned with Peppercorns and Paprika this Boar’s Head smoked Turkey Breast has a robust flavor! Served on our Italian Braid and topped with your choice of veggies and cheese! Served on Bread or Wrap!!