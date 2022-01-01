York bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in York
More about Holy Hound Taproom
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Holy Hound Taproom
57 West Market Street, York
|Popular items
|Disco Fries
|$10.00
|Pierogies
|$8.00
|Ramen
|$8.00
More about Murph's Study Hall
Murph's Study Hall
850 Jessop Place, York
|Popular items
|Cheese Fries w/ Ranch
|$5.99
French Fries topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses and a Side of Ranch
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sub with Fried Onions w/ Old Bay Chips
|$10.49
Chopped Chicken steak with Fried Onions, American cheese and Mayo
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
Chicken Breast, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses
More about The Fig & Barrel Pub
PIZZA • BBQ
The Fig & Barrel Pub
25-27 W Market St, York
|Popular items
|Classic Margherita
|$11.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, house hand stretched fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
|Fig and Pig
|$18.50
Mascarpone, fig, prosciutto, fresh arugula & balsamic reduction drizzle
|Veggie
|$11.50
Vegan pesto sauce & roasted seasonal vegetables