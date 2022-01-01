York breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in York
SANDWICHES
Our Place Restaurant
2935 East Prospect Road, York
|Popular items
|F.T Strawberry cheesecake
|$5.99
|Bacon
|$3.00
|Chili Con Carne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
35 West Market Street, York
|Popular items
|Croissant King
|$10.95
choice of maple sausage or crispy
bacon, scrambled egg, croissant,
Cooper sharp cheese
|The Roost Special
|$13.95
scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, crispy fried chicken, sausage gravy, and queso, topped with a fried egg.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.95
Crispy fried chicken, maple infused waffle, apricot butter, house syrup
Fresh Start Restaurant
4345 West Market Street, York
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.95
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk. 16 oz.
|Eggs
|$4.75
two eggs any style served with home fries and choice of toast
|Flavored Latte
|$4.45
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk and customized with choice of flavors. 16 oz.