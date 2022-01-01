York breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in York

Our Place Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Our Place Restaurant

2935 East Prospect Road, York

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
F.T Strawberry cheesecake$5.99
Bacon$3.00
Chili Con Carne
More about Our Place Restaurant
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

35 West Market Street, York

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Croissant King$10.95
choice of maple sausage or crispy
bacon, scrambled egg, croissant,
Cooper sharp cheese
The Roost Special$13.95
scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, crispy fried chicken, sausage gravy, and queso, topped with a fried egg.
Chicken & Waffles$13.95
Crispy fried chicken, maple infused waffle, apricot butter, house syrup
More about ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
Fresh Start Restaurant image

 

Fresh Start Restaurant

4345 West Market Street, York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.95
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk. 16 oz.
Eggs$4.75
two eggs any style served with home fries and choice of toast
Flavored Latte$4.45
Two shots of rich and flavorful espresso combined with steamed milk and customized with choice of flavors. 16 oz.
More about Fresh Start Restaurant

