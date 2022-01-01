York sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in York
More about The SteakOut
The SteakOut
1277 W. Market St., York
|Popular items
|6" LUNCH Steak Philly
|$8.00
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
|12" Steak Surf N Turf
|$15.00
Juicy steamed shrimp seasoned with Old Bay added to our Philly steak!
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.50
Juicy all white meat tenderloin chicken strips fried to a golden perfection!
More about The SteakOut
The SteakOut
2813 E Prospect Rd. Suite 1, York
|Popular items
|6" LUNCH Steak Philly
|$8.00
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6” Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.50
Juicy all white meat tenderloin chicken strips fried to a golden perfection!
|12" Steak Philly
|$12.25
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 12" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
More about ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
35 West Market Street, York
|Popular items
|Croissant King
|$10.95
choice of maple sausage or crispy
bacon, scrambled egg, croissant,
Cooper sharp cheese
|The Roost Special
|$13.95
scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, crispy fried chicken, sausage gravy, and queso, topped with a fried egg.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.95
Crispy fried chicken, maple infused waffle, apricot butter, house syrup