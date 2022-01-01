York sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in York

The SteakOut image

 

The SteakOut

1277 W. Market St., York

Popular items
6" LUNCH Steak Philly$8.00
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
12" Steak Surf N Turf$15.00
Juicy steamed shrimp seasoned with Old Bay added to our Philly steak!
Chicken Tenders$7.50
Juicy all white meat tenderloin chicken strips fried to a golden perfection!
More about The SteakOut
The SteakOut image

 

The SteakOut

2813 E Prospect Rd. Suite 1, York

Popular items
12" Steak Surf N Turf$15.00
Juicy steamed shrimp seasoned with Old Bay added to our Philly steak!
Chicken Tenders$7.50
Juicy all white meat tenderloin chicken strips fried to a golden perfection!
12" Steak Philly$12.25
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 12" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
More about The SteakOut
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

35 West Market Street, York

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
Popular items
Croissant King$10.95
choice of maple sausage or crispy
bacon, scrambled egg, croissant,
Cooper sharp cheese
The Roost Special$13.95
scratch biscuit with apricot butter, crispy hashbrowns, crispy fried chicken, sausage gravy, and queso, topped with a fried egg.
Chicken & Waffles$13.95
Crispy fried chicken, maple infused waffle, apricot butter, house syrup
More about ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

