Buffalo chicken salad in York

York restaurants
  York
  Buffalo Chicken Salad

York restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (08-EY) East York - East York

2960 Whiteford Road, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Fire-braised grilled or fried Buffalo chicken breast strips, shredded cheese, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tortilla strips & bleu cheese dressing on crisp romaine
More about Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (08-EY) East York - East York
Item pic

 

Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (19-SY) South York - South York

235 Pauline Drive, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Fire-braised grilled or fried Buffalo chicken breast strips, shredded cheese, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tortilla strips & bleu cheese dressing on crisp romaine
More about Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (19-SY) South York - South York

