Buffalo chicken salad in York
York restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (08-EY) East York - East York
Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (08-EY) East York - East York
2960 Whiteford Road, York
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Fire-braised grilled or fried Buffalo chicken breast strips, shredded cheese, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tortilla strips & bleu cheese dressing on crisp romaine
More about Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (19-SY) South York - South York
Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (19-SY) South York - South York
235 Pauline Drive, York
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
