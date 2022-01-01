Burritos in York
York restaurants that serve burritos
Taco House
180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10, York
Fried Burrito (Chimichanga)
$9.25
12 inch tortilla filled with your choice of meat and toppings then fried on the grill.
Burrito Bowl
$7.95
Rice and bean base with your choice of meat and toppings. Smalls are 7 inches and larges are 9 inches.
Loaded Burrito
$7.95
12 inch tortilla with your choice of meat, pico, peppers, shredded cheese, sour cream, and salsa verde.
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
35 West Market Street, York
Chorizo Burrito
$12.95
chorizo, refried black beans,
hashbrowns, scrambled egg,
cheddar, guacamole, pico de gallo,
and crema wrapped and griddled in
a flour tortilla
D.L.S. Burrito
$12.95
crispy fried chicken tenders, curly fries, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, barbecue sauce, double wrapped grilled quesorito.