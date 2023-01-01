Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
York
/
York
/
Cannolis
York restaurants that serve cannolis
Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
2530 W Market St, West York
No reviews yet
12 Cannolis
$36.00
Cannoli
$3.50
Cannoli
$3.50
More about Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St
2179 S. Queen St, York
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$2.00
More about The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St
