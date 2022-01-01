Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast

York restaurants that serve cheese fries

Taco House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Taco House

180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10, York

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Fries$5.00
More about Taco House
Murph's Study Hall image

 

Murph's Study Hall

850 Jessop Place, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheese Fries W/ Ranch$6.99
More about Murph's Study Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Grits

Chocolate Cake

Egg Benedict

Egg Rolls

Tacos

Pancakes

Banana Pudding

Cake

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston