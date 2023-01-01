Chicken salad in York
York restaurants that serve chicken salad
Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
2530 W Market St, West York
|Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$0.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, croutons, celery and egg with grilled chicken
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$0.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons and tomatoes, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing with grilled chicken
The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St
2179 S. Queen St, York
|1/2 Chicken Salad & Soup
|$5.00
Half of a house-made chicken salad, lettuce, and sliced tomato served on a brioche roll served with a bag of chips and a cup of the house soup.
|Chicken Salad
|$5.00
House-made chicken salad, lettuce, and sliced tomato served on a brioche roll served with a bag of chips.