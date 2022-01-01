Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • York
  • /
  • Chicken Tenders

York restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Taco House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Taco House

180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10, York

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3pc. Chicken Tenders$4.25
More about Taco House
The SteakOut image

 

The SteakOut

1277 W. Market St., York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$7.50
Juicy all white meat tenderloin chicken strips fried to a golden perfection!
More about The SteakOut
The SteakOut image

 

The SteakOut

2813 E Prospect Rd. Suite 1, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$7.50
Juicy all white meat tenderloin chicken strips fried to a golden perfection!
More about The SteakOut
ROOST Uncommon Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

35 West Market Street, York

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Tenders$8.95
two chicken tenders with choice of curly fries, tots, hashbrowns, or seasonal fruit
More about ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Pierogies

Salmon

Egg Sandwiches

Pudding

Quesadillas

Grits

Mac And Cheese

Egg Rolls

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston