Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobbler in
York
/
York
/
Cobbler
York restaurants that serve cobbler
Home Of The REAL Philly (EAST YORK)
2813 E Prospect Rd. Suite 1, York
No reviews yet
Peach Cobbler Cinnamon Bun
$5.00
More about Home Of The REAL Philly (EAST YORK)
Home Of The REAL Philly (WEST YORK)
1277 West Market Street, West York
No reviews yet
Peach Cobbler Cinnamon Bun
$5.00
More about Home Of The REAL Philly (WEST YORK)
Browse other tasty dishes in York
Philly Cheesesteaks
Shrimp Rolls
Omelettes
Coconut Curry
Risotto
Banana Pudding
Cheese Fries
Fried Rice
More near York to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(90 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(90 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(399 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1532 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1060 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(788 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston