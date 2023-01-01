Crab cake sandwiches in York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery

2530 W Market St, West York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.75
One broiled jumbo lump crab cake, served on a Kaiser roll topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & zesty sauce
Home Of The REAL Philly (EAST YORK)

2813 E Prospect Rd. Suite 1, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$13.00
5 ounces of Lump and Super Lump crab meat with our signature mix fried and sandwiched with a potato roll.
Home Of The REAL Philly (WEST YORK)

1277 West Market Street, West York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$13.00
5 ounces of Lump and Super Lump crab meat with our signature mix fried and sandwiched with a potato roll.
