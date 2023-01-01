Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast

York restaurants that serve croissants

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ROOST Uncommon Kitchen

35 West Market Street, York

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant$2.95
More about ROOST Uncommon Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St

2179 S. Queen St, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$2.00
More about The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Chicken Nuggets

Curly Fries

Calamari

Cheesecake

Steamed Broccoli

Cheese Fries

Waffles

Pretzels

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (314 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1472 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston