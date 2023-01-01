Egg salad sandwiches in York
York restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
Genova's Italian Restaurant & Brewery
2530 W Market St, West York
|Egg & Olive Salad
|$0.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, croutons, celery, egg and olive salad
|Egg & Olive Salad
|$0.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, croutons, celery, egg and olive salad
More about The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St
The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St
2179 S. Queen St, York
|Egg Salad
|$5.00
House-made egg salad, lettuce, and sliced tomato served on a brioche roll served with a bag of chips.
|1/2 Egg Salad & Soup
|$5.00
Half of a house-made eggs salad, lettuce, and sliced tomato served on a brioche roll served with a bag of chips and a cup of the house soup.